YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s on North Main Street in York will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. The winning ticket is a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off.

To learn more about the $20 game, visit Pennsylvania Lottery’s website by clicking here.

The winner of the ticket has up to one year from the game’s end-sale date to collect the winnings. They should sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.