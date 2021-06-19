Ma and Pa Railroad in York County hosting 4th of July celebration

AIRVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of America’s 245th birthday, a York County historical site will be hosting various events in celebration.

Ma and Pa Railroad in Airville will host a BBQ, train rides, games, and more at its location on Muddy Creek Forks Road.

The Independence Day festivities will begin with motorcar train rides operating hourly. It’ll be $10 for adults, $7 for children 3-12, and those under 2 are free. Ma and Pa Railroad will also host old-fashioned crafts and games throughout the event.

There are also guided tours available for those who buy train tickets.

The historic railroad will operate other events during the summer and fall, including Civil War and World War I and II-themed events and excursions.

All information can be found on their website.