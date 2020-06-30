Man admitted to setting house on fire in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia accused of arson in York County.

Police say, Christopher Bellomy, 49, admitted he set a house on fire around 2 a.m. Monday morning on South Third Street in New Freedom.

Police say he told them he did it because he was having relationship problems.

The victim’s house was a total loss with neighboring houses on either side sustaining heat damage.

No injuries were reported.

Top Stories: