Man admitted to setting house on fire in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia accused of arson in York County.
Police say, Christopher Bellomy, 49, admitted he set a house on fire around 2 a.m. Monday morning on South Third Street in New Freedom.
Police say he told them he did it because he was having relationship problems.
The victim’s house was a total loss with neighboring houses on either side sustaining heat damage.
No injuries were reported.
