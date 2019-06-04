Trooper shot SUV that rammed patrol car on Route 30 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christian Hill [ + - ] Video Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A York man was arrested after he rammed a state police vehicle during a pursuit, prompting a trooper to respond by firing into the man's SUV, authorities said.

Christian Hill, 25, had refused to pull over for a trooper who clocked his Jeep Grand Cherokee at 85 mph on Route 30 in Hellam Township just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, state police said in a news release.

Hill fled to the parking lot of the Round the Clock Diner in Springettsbury Township then refused to turn off or get out of the Jeep. He took off again and struck an occupied moving vehicle while attempting to leave the parking lot, police said.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop the Jeep at Route 30 and North George Street and were attempting to exit their vehicles when Hill rammed the driver side door of the patrol vehicle. The trooper who was exiting the vehicle fired his duty weapon, striking the Jeep.

"Obviously, the trooper feared for his life, so he utilized deadly force," said Tpr. James Spencer, a state police spokesman.

"Anytime we use any type of force, it is to stop the action, so his use of force was to stop him driving the car into him, which happened because he proceeded to leave," Spencer said. "The deadly force was used to stop the action."

Hill then fled on North George Street a short distance before the Jeep became disabled. He tried to run away but was caught at Route 30 near Susquehanna Trail after a foot chase.

Hill was given medical treatment and then charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and summary traffic offenses.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.