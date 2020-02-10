Man arrested after shots fired into home

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Boiling Springs man was arrested after police say he fired shots into a Franklin Township home where a 16-year-old had gathered with friends.

William L. Nally Jr., 22, admitted he shot at the home in the 100 block of Furman Road last month because the teen owed him money, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Several shots were fired at the home on the night of Jan. 20. The home was struck twice.

Four or five friends were visiting the teen at the time. No one was struck.

The teen told investigators he had purchased a marijuana “cookie” for $20 from someone he only knew as Will. He said after the purchase, Will became angry and accused him of paying with a counterfeit bill.

He said earlier on Jan. 20, he received a message via social media from Will, demanding his money. A maroon Pontiac then drove past the home, blowing the horn. The teen reported he had seen Will driving a maroon Pontiac.

Will was later determined to be Nally, police said. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief then released on $50,000 unsecured bail.