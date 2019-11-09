Man arrested in attempt to lure 3-year-old girl into van

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Sixtus Udeke Friday after he attempted to lure a 3-year-old girl into his van.

Udeke was charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle or structure after a mother said he asked if her daughter wanted to see the puppy in the back of his van.

The mother told police she, her two daughters and husband parked their car next to a silver van with a temporary New Jersey license plate.

When she got out of her car, Udeke asked for a cigarette and she gave him one. As the woman was taking her 3-year-old daughter out of her car, Udeke asked the child if she wanted to see the puppy in the back of his van, police say.

The woman took her daughter into a store and called 911 and police responded just after 12:30 p.m.

Police say they found Udeke in the van with two male passengers and was arrested after the woman identified him. No dog or other animal was found in the van.