Man arrested for bank robbery in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — West Manchester Township Police Department responded to a robbery in progress at a Wells Fargo, Wednesday around 11:25 a.m.

According to York County Dispatch, Ricky Magic Johnson entered the bank at 1461 Loucks Road, jumped the counter, took money, and was still there as officers arrived.

According to a witness, Johnson walked to the teller station and made a threatening demand for money. The witness stated that they opened their top drawer of money and stepped aside to allow Johnson to retrieve the money.

The witness stated that Johnson took 20 dollar bills from the drawer and jumped back over the counter and walked towards the exit.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Police say all the money was recovered and Johnson was charged with and subsequently arraigned for Robbery from a financial institution.