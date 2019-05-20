Man arrested for drug overdose death in Fairview Township Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Erbert Jackson Jr. [ + - ] Video

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - A Philadelphia man has been arrested nearly a year after police charged him for a fatal drug overdose in Fairview Township.

Erbert Jackson Jr., 29, was arrested Monday in Harrisburg by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.

Jackson is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old who died in May 2017 after injecting himself with the drugs at a Fairview Township home. An autopsy showed the man died of fentanyl toxicity, police said.

Police charged Jackson in June with drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter.