WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged in West York Borough after he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the West York Borough Police Department, during the late evening hours of Monday, May 2, bicycle officers with the police department observed 18-year-old Brenden Murray and another individual in an alleyway to the rear of 7 S. Highland Avenue.

When Murray encountered the officers, he was observed placing an object behind a fence. When officers spoke to Murray on the scene, it was determined that he had a small amount of marijuana in his possession. When officers looked in the area where Murray placed the object, they discovered a 9-millimeter pistol that was fully loaded.

It was reported that the firearm was stolen out of Harrisburg.

Courtesy of West York Borough Police Department

Officers did arrest and charge Murray with Possession of Firearms w/o a License, Receiving Stolen Property, & Possession of Marijuana. They were assisted on the scene by West Manchester Twp. Police.

According to court dockets, Murray is currently in the York County jail where bail has been set at $50,000.