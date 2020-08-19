Man arrested in York City homicide case

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police have made an arrest in a July 31st homicide.

On July 31st, York City Police responded to the 900 blocks of E. Clarke Ave. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Kyle Hagenbuch with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, York City Police arrested Dasean Morris, 18, who lives in York. He is charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the York City Police Department through CRIMEWATCH, the York City Police website, or call 717-846-1234.

