Man arrested on gun, drug charges during probation visit

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a man on Friday for gun and drug charges after an unannounced probation sweep.

Anthony Gotwalt, 19, was arrested as a result of “Operation Night Light,” a coordinated effort with the York County Probation Office “to make York a safer place.”

Police found drugs, ammunition and a .22-caliber firearm with obliterated serial numbers during a probation search at Gotwalt’s home on Jan. 16.

He now remains in the York County Prison on $5,000 bail. Gotwalt has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, altering or removing the identification from a gun and possession with intent to deliver, all felonies.

Gotwalt also faces one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

