Man attempted to rape a woman after using bleach-soaked rag

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – Abraham Perez, 22, has been arrested and charged for assaulting and attempting to rape a woman Friday night.

Police say that Perez forced a bleach-soaked rag over a woman’s face while he attempted to rape her.

He is charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and strangulation, in addition to simple assault and harassment.

When police arrived at Perez’s house after receiving a call, they found a woman crying. She stated Perez had held her down and forced a bleach-soaked rag over her mouth to keep her quiet during the assault.

The criminal complaint also states that Perez hit the woman, scratched her face and tried to choke her.

He was arrested Friday and has remained incarcerated on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Oct. 25 in York County.