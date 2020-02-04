Man charged after knife attack at York restaurant

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were sent to a hospital after a man with a knife attacked people at a York restaurant.

Alexis Pillot, 36, was arrested on three felony counts of aggravated assault and related charges regarding the incident Sunday evening at Fig and Barrel, at 25 West Market Street.

Police said they were called to the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. and found a man with blood on his face.

Pillot, they said, was holding a pocket knife in the air. When he didn’t follow commands, he was tased but continued to fight back. He went behind the bar and threw bottles of liquor at the officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Employees say the incident started with Pillot acting strangely. He was asked to leave but refused. When escorted out, he punched the owner. A waiter tried to help but was slashed across the face, the complaint states.

Another man at the bar tried to stop the attack but was also stabbed, police said.

Pillot is in York County Prison in lieu of $300,000 cash bail.