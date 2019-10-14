Man charged for homicide in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the first block of Sunset Drive for a reported shooting inside a home Sunday morning.

At around 12:49 a.m. officers found the body of Nicole Cash, 26, of McSherrystow, dead on the scene.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man who lives at the home and charged him with criminal homicide.

Cash does not live at the home and it is unclear what her relationship to the man was.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the cause and manner of Cash’s death.

The man’s name has not yet been released.