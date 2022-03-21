YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One man has been charged with allegedly delivering drugs that resulted in a York County overdose death nearly a year ago.

Pennsylvania State Police say criminal charges were filed against Hunter Lee Bowles for the overdose death of Jefferson Bracey Jr. between March 25-26, 2021, in Fawn Township.

Bowles was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Criminal Use of a Communication Device.

Bowles was arraigned and received $2,500 bail ahead of a preliminary hearing set for April 19. He was transported to the York County Sheriff’s Office.