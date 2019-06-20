Man charged with impersonating a police officer

NORTH YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shrewsbury man is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer by using red and blue lights on his vehicle to stop another driver in North York, police said.

Northern York County Regional police said the incident last week involving Peter J. Oldfield is believed to be an isolated one, but they want to hear from anyone who may have had a similar experience with him.

Oldfield, 46, was driving a red Kia Sol with “FBC Medical Team” displayed when he stopped three adults on East Eighth Avenue at North Duke Street on June 10 around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the other car said the Kia drove up behind him and illuminated the red and blue lights, so he pulled over, believing the car to be an emergency vehicle.

Oldfield pulled in front of the other vehicle, approached the driver and identified himself as Pete. He asked if the driver was Brooke’s father and stated he was looking for Brooke, then got back into his car and left, three adults in the car told authorities.

Officers were given the Kia’s license plate number and located Oldfield. Police said after an interview, they charged him with impersonating a public servant.

Anyone involved in a similar incident should call the police department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.