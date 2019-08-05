Man dead after being struck by train

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead after being struck by a train in Fairview Township, according to Norfolk Southern.

It happened near Hess Alley and Radesky Street at around 4p.m. Sunday.

The mixed-freight train was heading east to Enola when it hit the person.

No one on the train was injured.

The company reminds the public that it is extremely dangerous and is also trespassing to walk on or within right-of-way railroad tracks.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement, “People should cross tracks only at designated crossings and use extreme caution at all times.”