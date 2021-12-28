Man dies after being injured by a swinging telephone pole in Dover Township

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died from his injuries resulting from walking into a swinging telephone pole on a job site in Dover Township, York County.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, Sean Blackmon, 54, was injured on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the intersection of West Canal Road and Intermediate Avenue in Dover Twp. Blackmon had been working for Benfer Construction who was contracted through BCI utilities.

Blackmon had been working with a crew that was replacing a telephone pole in the area. According to the report, at approximately 5 p.m., Blackmon reportedly walked directly into the path of a swinging telephone pole. The pole impacted Blackmon’s right side and knocked him to the ground.

Blackmon was quickly transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where he received treatment. He died of his injuries six days later on Monday, Dec. 27. The incident has also been reported to OSHA by the coroner’s office.

The next of kin was notified and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8 a.m at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa. The cause and manner of death are unknown, pending the results from the autopsy.