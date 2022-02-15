Man dies after crashing into pole and rolling into embankment in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police Department says a 51-year-old man is dead after a crash on the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township, York County.

Initial investigation found a black 2021 Ford pickup truck was driving westbound on Blooming Grove Road around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the truck swerved off the road, crashed into a guide rail and then struck a utility pole. The truck then rolled down over an embankment before stopping.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The man, who police say is from New Freedom, was the only person in the truck, and he was taken to York Hospital where he later died.

The cause is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call (717) 467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.