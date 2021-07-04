Man dies after drowning at state park in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner reported on Sunday that a man has died after drowning at Codorus State Park.

The 24-year-old reportedly was out with family on a pontoon rental on Lake Marburg on Saturday, and that they decided to go swimming by the shore. The man was said to have been a good swimmer, and was using a camera underwater.

The family reported that once they were getting back on the boat, the man was nowhere to be found, even after the family went back in to find him.

The family found help to assist with the search, and found him unresponsive after pulling him out of the water.

EMS was called to transport him to UPMC Hanover, and he was pronounced dead Saturday night.

The office is still investigating the incident to determine the exact time of the incident, and will release additional details later.