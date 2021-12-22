Man dies after evening crash in Hellam Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says a man is dead after a vehicle crash Tuesday night in Hellam Borough.

Police say an adult man was critically injured in the crash that happened around East Market street at about 7:15 p.m. The man was reported to have lost control while driving westbound on Route 462 when he struck a parked car and a pole. The car then overturned and the man was ejected.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

He was pronounced dead soon after the crash at Wellspan York Hospital. He had no passengers.

Hellam Township Police is investigating the incident. The man’s name was not released, and is pending additional family notification.