Man dies after motorcycle crash in Windsor Township

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) - A Stewartstown man has died of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago.

Eugene Holzapfel, 66, died Wednesday, York Area Regional police said.

Holzapfel crashed May 15 at the intersection of Delta Road and Smith Road in Windsor Township. Police said he was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson on Delta Road and collided with an oncoming Ford F-550 pulling a utility trailer that turned left in front of him.

The investigation is ongoing.