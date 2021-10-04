Man dies after shooting in York, police searching for suspect

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police says a 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the 200 block of E. Poplar Street.

Police were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, they found the 20-year-old injured from a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to the hospital and later died.

Police have not named a suspect.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, and ask that anyone with information contacts York City Police by phone or online.

