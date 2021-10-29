Man dies in motorcycle crash in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday night on the Sherman and East Market Street intersection in York City.

The York County Coroner says the adult man riding a motorcycle was reportedly traveling at a high speed around 10 p.m. when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The vehicle flipped upon impact and the motorcyclist was found dead inside. The motorcycle was lying outside the vehicle.

The crash is under active investigation by York City Police. The man’s identity was not released due to pending additional family notification.