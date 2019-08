RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old York County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township early Monday.

Logan Glatfelter reportedly lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound in the 2900 block of Windsor Road. He struck a fire hydrant and a telephone pole in the area of Windsor Road and Jefferson Lane around 3:17 a.m., Coroner Pam Gay said.

Gay said the cause of the accidental death is blunt force head trauma.