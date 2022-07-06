YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died after a shooting in York on Wednesday, July 6, according to the York City Police Department.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m., York City police responded to the 300 block of W. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim died from his injuries at the scene, York police report.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department via email (abaez@yorkcity.org), phone (717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219), or online here.