Man dies in York County drowning incident

PEACH BOTTOM TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — One man died during a drowning incident in or around Peach Bottom Twp. Monday evening according to the York County Coroners Office.

Documents state an adult man was kayaking with friends when he reportedly had some difficulty and was witnessed separating from his friends. Authorities say he possibly drowned in the area of Paper Mill Rd., in Peach Bottom Twp.

Emergency responders were forced to enter the area by foot as the area is known to be difficult to access.

Authorities have identified the individual but will not release the name until additional family have been notified.

Additional details are expected on Tuesday.