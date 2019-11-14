Man faces life term for killing gas station clerk

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Baltimore man has been convicted of gunning down a clerk at a York gas station during a botched robbery in 2017.

Mark Ellis, 31, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and other charges and now faces life in prison for the killing of 44-year-old Aditya “Sunny” Anand.

Anand was fatally shot in October 2017 after starting his shift at the Exxon gas station in the 1000 block of West Market Street.

Ellis’s first trial in January ended in a mistrial.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.