Man found dead after an apparent shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner found one person dead after an apparent shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to the 400 block of West Market Street in York around 2:10 a.m.

The coroner certified an adult man was found dead after injuries from an apparent shooting.

York City Police is currently investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

An autopsy will be scheduled and additional details will be released later.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.