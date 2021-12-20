Man found dead in vehicle parked at East York Walmart, police investigate

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An adult man was found deceased in a vehicle in the East York Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Through the initial investigation, it was determined the man may have been living out of the vehicle.

The Springettsburg Township Police Department is leading the investigation while the coroner’s office attempts to notify the man’s next of kin and family.

As of Dec. 20, no foul play is suspected.

