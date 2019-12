YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his longtime girlfriend in York.

Anthony U. Starks, 53, was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court.

He was convicted last month of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 65-year-old Edna Pinder at her home in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road.

Authorities said Starks stole Pinder’s car and still had it when he was arrested in Baltimore.