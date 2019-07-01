Man gets prison for fatal DUI crash in Fairview Township

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A Fairview Township man will serve at least eight years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed an Iraq war veteran more than four years ago.

Justin M. Haines, 39, was sentenced Friday to eight to 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in May to homicide by vehicle while DUI and related counts, according to court records.

Authorities say Haines was going 78 mph, nearly twice the speed limit of 40 mph, and had a blood-alcohol content of .25 percent, more than three times over the legal limit, when he crashed Feb. 8, 2015, at the intersection of Lewisberry and Poplar roads in the township.

Kyle Quigley, 30, of New Cumberland was pulling away from Poplar Road when Haines struck his vehicle. The crash killed Quigley and seriously injured his passenger.

Quigley was a cavalry scout with the 101st Airborne Division and a veteran of the Iraq War, according to his obituary.