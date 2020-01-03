Man gets up to 15 years for hit-run death of Hanover girl, 4

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tony Shower

Tony Shower Jr.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to 15 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in Hanover in 2016.

Tony B. Shower Jr., 35, was sentenced Friday in York County Court to a term of 6-15 years. He was found guilty in November of accidents involving death or injury and DUI.

Dakota Wright

Authorities said Shower was driving a van while under the influence and with a suspended license when he struck Dakota Wright in front of her Princess Street home on the evening of Nov. 22, 2016.

Family members were getting out of their car after a trip to a fast food restaurant when the van struck Dakota.

Authorities spent nearly two years looking for the driver before Shower was arrested in November 2018.

