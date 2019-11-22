Man guilty of 4-year-old girl DUI killing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tony Shower was ruled guilty on Friday for the DUI killing of 4-year-old Dakota Wright.

The conviction follows three years since Wright was struck by a white, full-size utility van outside her home on the 200 block of Princess Street. She later died at the Hanover Hospital.

Dakota Wright

Authorities and family were looking for the driver for almost two years until Shower was arrested in November of 2018. Officers say Shower was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, in addition to a suspended or revoked license.