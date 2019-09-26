Man guilty of fatal shooting at Hellam Township bar

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Windsor man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man outside a Hellam Township bar last year.

James M. Saylor, 25, faces life in prison at sentencing Oct. 30. A jury in York County returned the guilty verdict Thursday.

Prosecutors said Saylor shot and killed 25-year-old Chad Merrill outside the Red Rose Bar and Lounge on July 21, 2018.

Saylor was thrown out of the bar after he used a racial slur against Merrill’s friend. Merrill, the father of a 4-month-old son at the time, followed Saylor to the parking lot and was shot in the chest.

The jury also found Saylor guilty of harassment, ethnic intimidation, and reckless endangerment.