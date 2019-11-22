Man guilty of fatally stabbing York woman

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Baltimore man faces life in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his longtime girlfriend in York.

Anthony U. Starks, 53, was convicted in York County Court this week and first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 65-year-old Edna Pinder at her home in the 200 block of Kings Mill Road.

Authorities said Starks stole Pinder’s car and still had it when he was arrested in Baltimore.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 23. The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

