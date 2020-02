YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Smith Street that left a man critically injured Monday evening.

York City police responded to the shooting around 5:54 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-849-2204.