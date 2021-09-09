Man in his sixties killed while on the job in York County, coroner says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday morning while on the job in Springfield Township according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Official documents state the man, whose identity has yet to be released, was killed after becoming pinned between a truck and a tree while completing a job.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Few details were provided as of early Thursday morning but an autopsy was scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The Coroner’s office says more information will become available following the autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.