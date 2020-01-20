Man in hospital after weekend shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 30-year-old man was in a hospital and in stable condition after a shooting Saturday, York police said.

Investigators do not know the motive for the incident in the 700 block of Chestnut Street and do not know whether the victim was targeted. No arrests have been announced.

Police said the victim had been shot once in the stomach when they arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m.

Anyone with information should call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS or the York police tip line at ‪717-849-2204.