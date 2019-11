YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of East Prospect Street 7:56 p.m. Sunday where they found a man injured from a gunshot.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was transported to York Hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still investigating. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the York City Police Department and submit a tip.