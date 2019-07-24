Man wounded in motel shootout between abductors, brother

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 20-year-old man taken during a home invasion was wounded in a shootout between his abductors and his brother at a Manchester Township motel early Wednesday, police said.

Northern York County Regional police said they were called to the Super 8 on Arsenal Road around 1:30 a.m and found the man lying in a hallway on the third floor. He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper arm.

The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Police said the initial investigation has shown the man was taken from a home in Hanover then transported to the motel by three male abductors who were looking for his brother.

Once at the hotel, the abductors lead the 20-year-old male to the third floor where they encountered the 26-year-old brother. The brother and the abductors exchanged gunfire in the hallway, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Northern York County Regional police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL(8355), or email tips@nycrpd.org.