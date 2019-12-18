Man pleads guilty in wife’s 1981 death

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife who went missing 38 years ago.

The Associated Press reports 76-year-old William W. Korzon, of East Prospect, faces 7.5 to 15 years in prison after the guilty plea.

The couple lived in Warrington Township, in Bucks County, when Gloria Korzon went missing in 1981. She was declared dead in 1997, but the investigation into her disappearance resumed last year.

When Korzon was interviewed by police earlier this year, he admitted to battering his wife for years. He also admitted he forged and cashed two checks sent to her, filed a joint income tax return, and lied at a 1988 court hearing to determine her estate, authorities said.

Police said when they questioned William Korzon further about his wife’s disappearance, he asked, “did you find the body?”

KYW-TV reports that defense attorney Keith Williams said his client has shown remorse and wanted to unburden his soul after living with this for more than half of his life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.