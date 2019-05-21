Man pleads guilty to DUI fatal crash in Fairview Township Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justin Haines (File / 2015) [ + - ] Video

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) - A Fairview Township man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while DUI and other charges related to a crash that killed a war veteran more than four years ago.

Justin M. Haines, 39, entered the plea Monday in York County Court. He is awaiting sentencing on the charges, which include felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, and aggravated assault by vehicle.

He faced a third-degree murder charge if the case had gone to trial.

Authorities say Haines was going 78 mph, nearly twice the speed limit of 40 mph, and had a blood-alcohol content of .25 percent, more than three times over the legal limit, when he crashed Feb. 8, 2015, at the intersection of Lewisberry and Poplar roads in the township.

Kyle Quigley, 30, of New Cumberland was pulling away from Poplar Road when Haines struck his vehicle, killing Quigley and seriously injuring his passenger.

Quigley was a cavalry scout with the 101st Airborne Division and a veteran of the Iraq War, according to his obituary.