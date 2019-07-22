Man shot and killed in York was targeted, officials say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police believe a man who was killed over the weekend was targeted by a group prone to violence.

Kyle Otto, 31, was fatally shot in the 500 block of Smith Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said his group violence initiative has been working to stop groups known for retaliatory shootings. Their efforts focus on improving home life in communities where crimes happen most.

Otto had just celebrated his 31st birthday the day before he was killed. Neighbors say he was a father and was active in the community.

A memorial of candles, balloons, and bottles of his favorite drink mark the spot where he died.

Bullets hit nearby homes, breaking windows and siding. The homicide is the fifth in York this year.

Anyone with information should call York police at 717-849-2204, York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, or text information to “York tips” at 847411.