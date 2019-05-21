Man shot by trooper at Walmart found guilty of attempted murder

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a state trooper who confronted him after a failed robbery of a Walmart pharmacy in 2016.

Thomas A. Markowski, 60, was convicted Tuesday following a non-jury trial in York County Court.

Authorities say Markowski was fleeing the Shrewsbury Township store on the evening of April 7, 2016, when he encountered the trooper near an exit. The trooper ordered Markowski to drop a sawed-off shotgun he was carrying, but Markowski raised the gun on the trooper.

The trooper was able to push the shotgun away as both fired one shot. Markowski was hit in the chest.

The shot Markowski fired struck a wall and the trooper was not injured.

Markowski was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, robbery, assault of a law enforcement officer, and related misdemeanor offenses. He will be sentenced on June 24