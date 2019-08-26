Man shot by trooper at Walmart gets prison for attempted murder, robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man will serve up to 49 years in prison for the attempted murder of a state trooper who confronted him after a failed robbery of a Walmart pharmacy in 2016.

Thomas A. Markowski, 61, was sentenced Monday in York County County to a term of 24.5 to 49 years, according to court records.

Markowski was found guilty of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, robbery, and related charges after a non-jury trial in May.

Authorities say he was fleeing the Shrewsbury Township store on the evening of April 7, 2016, when he encountered the trooper near an exit. The trooper ordered Markowski to drop a sawed-off shotgun he was carrying, but Markowski raised the gun on the trooper.

The trooper was able to push the shotgun away as both fired one shot. Markowski was hit in the chest.

The shot fired by Markowski struck a wall. The trooper was not injured.