Man shot in the arm after argument

York, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are investigating a shooting where a 40-year-old man was shot Sunday night after an argument.

According to police, Chad Miller and his family were on the 200 block of East College Avenue before the shooting. Miller’s stepdaughter had been arguing with the father of her child earlier in the night and another argument ensued after Miller and others arrived.

After the argument, Miller, 40, and his family were driving away when he was shot in the arm. He called police, who responded around 8:03 p.m., and was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time but police do believe the victim was targeted and are actively investigating the case.