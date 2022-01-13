Man shot in York City, under investigation

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police say a man is injured after a shooting on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue.

Police say they were notified just after 2 a.m. on Thursdsay that a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a privately-owned vehicle with a gunshot wound. They say the victim is expected to survive.

Officers were able to locate the crime scene on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue, and the incident is under active investigation at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.