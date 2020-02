YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old York man critically injured in a shooting this week has died at a hospital, the coroner said.

Shylique Folk died Tuesday night at WellSpan York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Folk was shot outside his home in the 400 block of Smith Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call York police at ‪717-849-2204.