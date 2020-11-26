Man shot in York, police looking for suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday night on the 100 block of South Pershing Ave York City Police Officers responded to a call and discovered a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident and looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department is asked to call York County Crim Stoppers at 755TIPS, York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-324-2168 or click here. Tips can always be anonymous.
